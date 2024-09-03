Before the 2024–2025 handball season began, team captain Filip Kuzmanovski and coach Branislav Angelovski of Eurofarm Pelister gave their opinions following the tournament matches and the training phase.On Wednesday in Gevgelija, the current Macedonian champion will square off against Alkaloid in the Supercup of Macedonia.

In the opening round of the Champions League group stage, on September 11, Eurofarm Pelister will host PSG in France. Three days later, during the domestic championship, they will host Tikvesh.

Photo by Sloboden Pechat