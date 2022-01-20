A new football stadium will be built in Skopje. This was announced after a meeting of Aerodrom Mayor Timco Mucunski with Muamed Sejdini, President of the Macedonian Football Association (FSM).

The idea is to build the stadium in Aerodrom, in the city’s east, where FSM already has training grounds. The capital currently has only one proper football venue – the Philip II of Macedon stadium in the City Park. Aerodrom is already home of Macedonia’s best performing sports team, the Vardar handball team operating out of the Jane Sandanski sports hall.