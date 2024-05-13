The head coach of Macedonia, Kiril Lazarov, thanked everyone who believed in success after the “red-yellow” played an incredible game tonight, won the second leg against the Faroe Islands with 34-26 and qualified for the World Championship, reports MKD.mk.

Macedonia risked being without an appearance at the WC 2025 after losing by seven goals in the away game in the Faroe Islands, but tonight Kiril Lazarov’s boys played a match to remember and triumphed with +8 (34-26).