At his home grand prix in Britain on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton achieved an emotional first Formula One victory since December 2021 and a race record-breaking ninth by making the most of a brilliant Mercedes strategy in the rainy conditions.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who had moved up to second place in the standings from McLaren’s Lando Norris, lost to seven-time world champion Hamilton in front of ecstatic Silverstone spectators with four laps remaining in the race.

After two rain-shortened races, which created a lot of suspense and multiple leader changes, Hamilton won for the 104th time in his career and for the first time in the 57th race since winning the Saudi Arabia GP in December 2021.

Hamilton commented over team radio, “Getting this one means a lot.”

to go one spot ahead of Michael Schumacher, who won the French Grand Prix eight times, by winning one event nine times. Hamilton has eight victories in Hungary as well.

Mercedes was not entirely happy, though, as George Russell, the Silverstone pole-sitter and winner of Austria the previous week, was forced to withdraw the car halfway through the race.

Hamilton additionally turned into the first man