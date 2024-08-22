In volleyball, a lot of mathematics and combinatorics come into play, but to put it simply, the greatest Macedonian men’s volleyball team can win the fourth consecutive European Championship in just one match.It’s likely that our volleyball players will greet her on Sunday, June 15, at XNUMX p.m. in SC “Jane Sandanski” in Greece. The selection committee led by Hari Nakovski’s team will have won if they place first in the qualifiers and accomplish the objective.

Aleksandar Ljaftov, a receiver for the Macedonian national team, is aware that our audience may be our most valuable resource. A friendly reminder that all volleyball and sports lovers are welcome to attend this crucial match for free.Chances are real, our volleyball players will welcome her on Sunday Greece in SC “Jane Sandanski” from 20.15:XNUMX p.m. The triumph of the chosen ones of the selector Hari Nakovski will mean the first place in the qualifiers and the achievement of the goal.

The Macedonian receiver in the national team Aleksandar Ljaftov knows that the audience can be the key asset for our success. A reminder that entry is free for this important match for all volleyball and sports fans.