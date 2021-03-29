The Macedonian U-21 football team beat Bulgaria 5:1 at the Antalya Cup tournament in Turkey.

Our team scored early in the first half, in the 10th and 30th minute. The Bulgarians made it 2:1 in the 50th minute, only to provoke an even tougher response and receive three more goals. Metodija Maksimov scored twice and Mario Ilievski, Arbi Vosha and Berat Kalkan – one goal each.

In previous games at the tournament, Macedonia drew with Slovakia 2:2, after an own goal and lost to Kazakhstan 1:2.

The players threw a loud celebration after their win, to the sound of Goce Nikolovski’s Balkan Pearl.