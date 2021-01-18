After two dismal performances at the World Handball Championship in Egypt, the Macedonian men’s team scored its first win (32:29) against Chile and will advance in the second round.

Goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski is the star of the game after denying Chile some clear shots on goal, as our team remained weak in defense, and had 11 saves at the end of the match. Chile led at halftime with one goal, but in the second half Macedonia took the initiative and at one point led with four goals. Mitrevski remained consistent on goal and helped the Macedonian team to the win.

This now means joining a second group, with Russia, Belarus and Slovenia.