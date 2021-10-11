The game between Macedonia and Germany at the Philip II stadium in Skopje is about to begin despite the heavy rain.

Macedonia is without Bardhi, while Germany decided to have Werner in the attack, supported by Gnabri. Macedonia performed a major upset beating Germany in the first, away game, and is currently second in the group, but whether we will qualify for our historic first World Cup to a large extent depends on the outcome of the game this evening, and the match between Armenia and Romania