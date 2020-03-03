Anecdotal reports from the initial sales of tickets for the Macedonia – Kosovo football match on March 26 say that about half of the tickets went to ethnic Albanians.

The match is anxiously anticipated because of the potential for ethnic disturbances. Large contingents of Kosovo fans are expected to come to Skopje, while the domestic audience will be divided in its loyalties, with Macedonians supporting the home team and ethnic Albanians from Macedonia expected to cheer for Kosovo. Long lines were reported today as the tickets went on sale, despite the fears of the potential riots, and the coronavirus.

Both teams are hoping that a win may get them to qualify for the European Championship, which would be a historic first.