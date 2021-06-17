Macedonia lost its second European Championship game, losing 2:1 to Ukraine. The national team had another solid showing against a superior opponent, and had Ukraine on the ropes for a good portion of the second half, after receiving two goals in the first half.

The goal for Macedonia came from a penalty in the 55th minute, when captain Pandev was tackled in front of the Ukrainian goal. Goal-keeper Bishchan initially deflected Alioski’s penalty but the winger was able to find the net in his second try.

In a controversial decision, the referee gave Ukraine a penalty in the 82nd minute, after a Ukrainian free kick hit Avramovski in the arm. Macedonian star goal-keeper Stole Dimitrievski saved Malinovskyi’s kick.

Macedonia has one more game in the Championship, against the Netherlands on Monday.