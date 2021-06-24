Macedonia was formally declared the 23rd ranked team at the European Championship. With three losses, against Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands, and a negative goal difference 8-2, only Turkey did worse than our team (three losses, 8-1 difference).

Still, the Macedonian team won the hearts of the home fans with its feisty style of play, even against far superior teams like the Netherlands. Public support remained very high throughout the championship, and thousands of fans flocked to all three games.