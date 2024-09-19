Macedonia remains in 72nd place on the latest FIFA rankings, holding 1,351 points, unchanged from the previous update. This comes after the national team drew 1-1 away against the Faroe Islands and secured a 2-0 home victory over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League.

Armenia has climbed one spot to 96th, while Latvia, another of North Macedonia’s Nations League opponents, remains in 137th place. The Faroe Islands have dropped two spots to 140th.

There were no changes in the top 10 rankings, with Argentina leading the list with 1,889 points, followed by France, Spain, England, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy.

The next FIFA ranking update is scheduled for October 24.

