The Macedonian national football team will play its first game at the European Championship in white. The Austrian team will be in black jerseys.

The game begins at 18h in Bucharest.

As expected, given the vitriol Macedonia provokes in its neighbors, the jerseys caused some controversy. Greece officially demanded that they are replaced – and that the logo of the Football Federation of Macedonia is removed – Greece demands that all Macedonian institutions use the imposed name “North Macedonia”. But as the Federation is an independent institution that does not receive public funds, the request was denied by the Macedonian Foreign Ministry.

The fans also rejected a proposed redesign of the jerseys that would have removed the sun symbol and replaced it with a very faint contour of a lynx. It would also change the red color in the main jersey with maroon. The Federation revealed the new jerseys but then went back to the original shirts after public criticism.