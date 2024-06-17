Messi turned down 1.4 billion euros in Saudi Arabia
Al Hilal president Anmar Al Khaili has spoken about the failed negotiations with Argentine striker Lionel Messi.
The club from Saudi Arabia tried to sign the footballer in the summer of 2023, when he left PSG.
– We were in contact with Messi when his contract with the Parisians was ending. We offered him 1.4 billion euros, but he refused because his family wanted to move to America. It is surprising that the footballer refused such an offer. He tried to convince the family but failed. We respect this because family is more important than money, Al Khaili told NIBC.
