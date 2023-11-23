Racing driver Mick Schumacher has joined the Alpine Hypercar team for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. Expressing excitement about this new chapter with Alpine, he’ll continue as a reserve driver with Mercedes for the Formula One team.

Mercedes confirmed Mick Schumacher’s ongoing role with their team while he takes on the FIA World Endurance Championship in the upcoming season. After a stint as a reserve driver at Mercedes in 2023, following two seasons with Haas, Schumacher embarks on this fresh challenge.

The FIA World Endurance Championship, featuring the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans, beckons as Schumacher enters this new racing venture.