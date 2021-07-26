The long list of officials from the Macedonian Olympic Committee who joined the all expenses paid delegation to Tokyo caused outrage in the public.

MOC President Daniel Dimevski, who is an adviser to Zoran Zaev, took his wife on the trip to Tokyo, as did another Zaev appointee – former handball star Naumce Mojsoski who is now director of the Youth and Sports Agency. MOC Secretary General Saso Popovski also took his wife on a trip to the Summerr Olympics. MOC insists that the tickets and accomodation for the spouses was not covered by the Committee.