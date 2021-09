The famous Hungarian team Ferencvarosh came to the grand opening of the new football stadium in the Serbian town of Backa Topola, to play against the home team TSC.

The small city of 15,000 now has a modern stadium that sits 4,500 that serves as the envy of much larger cities. Fifteen million EUR went to the construction of the stadium that includes a hotel, spa and gym, as well as a media center.