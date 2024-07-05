Germany’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has heaped praise on Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, praising him for his consistency during the 2023/24 season as well as during the Euros.

However, he made it clear that his focus is “not so much on Yamal but Jamal” as his team gears up for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Spain on Friday. Yamal has been making waves for Spain, having put in scintillating performances for his national team during the tournament. His dynamic wing play, alongside teammate Nico Williams, has been a significant aspect of Spain’s success in the tournament.

On the other hand, Musiala has been a standout player for the host nation. He has scored three goals in four games, including a crucial goal in Germany’s round of 16 victory over Denmark.