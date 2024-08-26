The European Championship qualifiers saw the Macedonian volleyball team lose their second match in “Jane Sandanski” after Greece prevailed 3:1 in sets yesterday.Macedonia may have qualified for the European Championship with a win, but even in this case, nothing is lost. After the encounter, the selector also underlined Harry Nakovsky

“After the masterful first set, there was a drop in the rest, Greece showed its quality. That came to the fore in the continuation of the match. They disrupted us in the second set with a risky serve, and we had a problem with distribution. This week’s tax on incompleteness produced that result. If we didn’t have problems and were complete, maybe we would have kept the rhythm and the game would have been different. The chance remains, we have matches with Georgia at home and Greece away. “With a 3:0 win against the Georgians and anyone but a set with Greece, we can go to the European Championship,” said Nakovski.

photo by sloboden pechat