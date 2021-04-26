Ilija Nestorovski is out from the Macedonian national team for the UEFA European Championship. The Udinese forward suffered a knee injury which is now assessed as serious and will require a surgery.

Nestorovski had a strained relationship with the team since the 5:0 win against Lichtenstein. After scoring from a penalty, he mouthed a slur to the camera, which he later said was meant to several people who have been threatening him. For this, he was suspended for the game against Germany, which ended in a spectacular win for the Macedonian side.