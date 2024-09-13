In the summer, a significant saga unfolded regarding the future of Spanish footballer Nico Williams. The Athletic Bilbao winger played a crucial role in Spain’s triumph at the European Championship, and his impressive performances quickly caught the attention of major clubs, including Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were reportedly prepared to meet the buyout clause in the 22-year-old’s contract, signaling strong interest in securing his services. Despite the allure of joining Barcelona, Williams made the decision to remain with Athletic Bilbao.

His agent, Felix Tainta, confirmed that Williams has chosen to stay at San Mames for at least another year, opting for continuity with the Basque club rather than making a high-profile move.