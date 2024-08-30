Sports Minister Borko Ristovski announced that sportsmen who receive public funding but also advertise sports betting and booking companies will lose their public funds.

The issue is rampant, with a number of very well known and liked sportsmen lending their names and faces to the mushrooming sports betting companies, that are seen to have a negative influence on the youth.

This behavior is unbecoming. We must place a dividing line. It’s unseemly for any sportsman to advertise betting, Ristovski said.

He also called out sport legends who now lead sport federations, such as Pero Antic at the top of the Basketball Federation, who is among the most prominent advertisers of betting companies.