The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today that he supports the construction of a museum dedicated to Novak Djokovic. He added that the first discussions on this project were held today, and it will be another significant attraction. Recently, Djokovic was awarded a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Palma (de Mallorca) has a museum dedicated to Rafael Nadal. We will aim to appropriately showcase the contributions Djokovic has made to our country and simultaneously attract tourists. Novak is greater than Nadal in this magnificent sport. You may not know how popular he is, not only here but also in places like China. For example, if you gift a Novak Djokovic racket to a Chinese official, they cannot accept it because it is considered too valuable and significant a gift,” said Vučić.

After his performance at the Paris Games, reports indicate that Djokovic has signed up for the Masters in Shanghai, China, where he last played in 2019. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 2 to 13, 2024.