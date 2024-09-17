The best tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic, was a guest on the show Evening with Ivan Ivanovic on Blitz TV, and in addition to numerous tennis topics, he also addressed the arrest and deportation from Australia.

Novak recalled the moment when he was threatened with deportation, but also prison in Australia, specifically the migrant center where he was placed. Afterwards, Novak also revealed that he had a choice to return to Serbia, but that he decided to fight. However, perhaps the most interesting moment of his story was when he revealed the real reason for which he was deported. After that, he revealed in detail what the deportation looked like.

The agents escort me to the airport. You walk like a convict. Two agents, one on one side, one on the other side, one behind you. They walk you to the plane, bad feeling. They sit next to me, they look to see if I’m tied up, to see if I’ve traveled. Three or four media were sitting in business class. I’m reading a book, watching a movie, being filmed. I should have gone to Spain. They told me that I had to go to Serbia, where I should be safe. Everyone here supported me. I waited four hours in Dubai for a flight, at the airport, the BBC and CNN are on, every 20 minutes, and I am the breaking news. “He was going to the bathroom, doing this, doing that. I was the master bandit in the whole world and I experienced it.