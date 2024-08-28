There will be 4,400 athletes and 182 delegations competing in the Paralympic Games, which run from August 28 to September 8, with the actual opening taking place today in Paris, France.With choreography by Swedish dancer Alexander Ekman and artistic direction by Thomas Joly, the event is dubbed “Paradox” and will take place outside the stadium on the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Élysées.

Setting the city as a setting for this ceremony is already a paradox because the city is not fully adapted for people with special needs – are the words of Jolie.

With a procession of sporting delegations along the renowned Parisian avenue, the celebration, which begins at 20:50.000, will take place in front of about XNUMX guests and run for almost three hours.

Up to 25.000 police and gendarmes as well as 10.000 private security guards will be stationed at the first-ever Paralympic Games in Paris, according to recent remarks made by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.