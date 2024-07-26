The capital city of France braces itself for one of the memorable evenings when Thousands of athletes will sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented Olympics opening ceremony that will showcase the country’s hugely ambitious vision for the Games.

The parade on Friday evening will see up to 7,500 competitors travel down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of the river Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats.

Compared to the Covid-blighted 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year and opened in an empty stadium, the Paris show will take place in front of 300,000 cheering spectators and an audience of VIPs and celebrities from around the world.

Paris’s vision is for a more cost-effective and less polluting Olympics than previous editions, with competitions set to take place at historic locations around the capital.

