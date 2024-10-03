A record 13,400 participants from 55 countries have registered for the 20th anniversary “Wiz Air Skopje Marathon”, which will be held on October 6, on Sunday. Kire Sinadinovski, director of the marathon, announced this at today’s press conference.

In addition to the traditional marathon race (42,195 km), the Skopje Marathon, like every year, will also run a half-marathon (21,097 km), a relay marathon, as well as the 5 km recreational race, as the most massive race of all. The organizers remind you about the upcoming Wiz Air Marathon Expo, which will last from 04.-05.10.2024 (Friday-Saturday) in SC Jane Sandanski in Skopje. Sinadinovski said that in all four races, the recreational race of 5 km, the marathon, the half-marathon and the relay marathon, the number of participants has increased in compared to the past editions. All the 600 registered volunteers, who will be traditionally involved in the realization of this year’s anniversary edition, but of course also all the supporters and patrons of this great event, give great help to the entire organization. The organizers once again invite everyone on Sunday to they encourage the runners and to share the positive energy of the jubilee edition of perhaps the favorite sports event in the country. The main patron of the Skopje Marathon is the Ministry of Sports, and the patrons are the City of Skopje and the EU Delegation in Skopje.