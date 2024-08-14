President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova welcomed Macedonian Paralympian Olivera Nakovska Bikova and her support team today, ahead of the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris, which will take place from August 28 to September 8. During the meeting, President Siljanovska Davkova was briefed on Nakovska Bikova’s preparations, challenges, and goals in the three shooting events in which she will compete. Nakovska Bikova is the sole representative of North Macedonia at these Games.

In a symbolic gesture, President Siljanovska Davkova handed over the national flag, which Nakovska Bikova will carry at the Paralympic Games. The President highlighted the significant achievements of Macedonian Paralympians over the years, recalling Branimir Jovanovski’s gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games, Olivera Nakovska Bikova’s own gold in London in 2012, and Vancho Karanfilov’s silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games. She expressed confidence that despite North Macedonia’s modest representation at the Games, with only one athlete, Nakovska Bikova will achieve results that will make the nation proud.