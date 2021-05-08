Macedonia goes to the Olympics in the capital of Japan!

Macedonian representative Dejan Georgievski today at the Olympic Taekwondo qualifiers fought for a performance at the Tokyo Games and made whole of Macedonia proud.

In an extremely strong competition in Sofia, he secured a place for the Olympics and really made the Macedonian public happy. He beat Olympic champion Radik Isayev from Azerbaijan.

Georgievski (+80 kg) is a 2017 senior European champion and holder of a silver medal from the 2020 European Championship.

Georgievski is the second Macedonian athlete to obtain an Olympic visa – before him the wrestler Mogamedgadzi Nurov achieved that.