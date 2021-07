Macedonian taekwondo fighter Dejan Georgievski advanced Tuesday to the final of the +80kg division of the taekwondo Olympic tournament after beating Korea’s In Kyo Don 12:6 in the semifinal round.

Georgievski trailed 0:1 after the first round but stepped up a gear in the second and took a 5:3 lead. Several body kicks in the final round secured the win for the Macedonian.

Russia’s Vladislav Larin is Georgievski’s opponent in the final, scheduled for 14:45h.