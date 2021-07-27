Macedonian taekwondo fighter Dejan Georgievski won the silver medal in the +80kg division at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, losing 15:9 to Russia’s Vladislav Larin in the final.

Larin took a 2:0 lead in the first round, but Georgievski managed to fight back in the second and maintained the deficit (9:7). However, the number one seed Larin scored a few points in the final round that made the difference.

Despite the defeat, Georgievski’s silver medal is the country’s best Olympic achievement in history. Mogamed Ibragimov was the only medalist until now, winning the bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.