The Macedonian flag was flown at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympic Games, which were officially opened today in Tokyo. Flag bearers Arbresha Redzepi and Dejan Georgievski led the Macedonian delegation at the opening ceremony. Rexhepi was given the green light at the last minute to be part of the opening after it was reported yesterday that she was ordered in isolation due to contact with a person positive for Covid-19.

The Macedonian competitors in the Tokyo Olympics marched during the ceremony fifty-first out of a total of 205 countries. The Macedonian delegation consists of eight athletes, and the first to take the field tomorrow morning will be Borjan Brankovski who will compete in sports archery – air pistol at 10 meters.