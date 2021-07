Macedonian taekwondo fighter Dejan Georgievski advanced early Tuesday to the quarterfinals in the +80kg division of the Olympic tournament after beating current world champion Rafael Alba from Cuba.

Georgievski won the first round 5:1 and increased the lead to 10:3 by the end of the second. Eventually, the final score was 11:8.

Georgievski’s next opponent is Ivory Coast’s Seydou Gbane.