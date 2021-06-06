The Macedonian national volleyball team will play Sunday against Denmark in the European Silver League final in the “Park” sports hall in Strumica.

In the second semifinal match, which took place last night, Danmark were better than Hungary, beating it 3:1 in sets.

Yesterday in the first semifinal match Macedonia’s volleyball players defeated the Croatian national team 3: 2 in sets.

The final match for the gold medal is played tonight in Strumica starting at 20:00, and earlier (17:00) the national teams of Hungary and Croatia will play for the bronze medal.