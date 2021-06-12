Macedonian football team captain Goran Pandev sent out an emotional message to the nation, urging it to support the team in its historic first European Championship.

The day I dreamt of for my entire career has come. MACEDONIA plays at a major tournament. These could be my last games for the Macedonian team. As captain, I want to address the nation: This generation is sacred for the MACEDONIAN football, this generation of players unites the entire Macedonia. I’m proud of every moment and ever drop of sweat spilled in these sacred shits. We achieved our dream, and now we go on to make History. Be with us and cheer for MACEDONIA, Pandev said.

Macedonia plays its first game against Austria on Sunday, and then goes on to face Ukraine and the Netherlands.