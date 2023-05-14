A shocking attack happened during the final of the Macedonian handball cup, between Vardar and Eurofarm Pelister. A police officer ran toward Vardar player Filip Taleski and hit him on the hand with his baton.

Taleski, who is also a star on the national team, was so enraged he turned toward the officer, but was restrained. This happened during a scuffle between players from the two teams, but instead of separating the groups, the police made it far worse. Taleski was not begin aggressive when he was attacked.

The police officer withdrew after being shouted down by players and staff.