According to The Independent, Nico Williams, a winger for Athletic Bilbao, is interested in being hired by Premier League powerhouse Arsenal. The 22-year-old Spanish international has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Basques, tallying eight goals and 19 assists.He also shone at the 2024 European Championship where he played a key role in winning the title for Spain.

There was talk of serious interest in him from Barcelona at the beginning of the summer, but the Catalans were never able to make an attractive enough offer.The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, wants to add even more strength to his squad, and he will take advantage of this last opportunity with a spectacular deal. Williams has a 55 million euro buyout clause, which Arsenal reportedly has no trouble paying.

His deal with Athletic Bilbao expires on June 30, 2027, and “Transfermark” estimates his current net worth at 70 million euros.