Following her impressive victory over two-time Olympic Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, Macedonian Olympian Miljana Reljic was barely defeated by Lebanon’s Leticia Aun in Paris.Even though the Macedonian taekwondo athlete lost, she put up another strong fight all the way to the end. Reljic’s opponent outperformed her in the first round, winning 9:8, and the second round ended in a draw (6:6). The Lebanese woman advanced to the semifinals due to a blow to the head.

Now, everyone is hoping that Aun makes it to the final as well, so that Reljic may compete in the rematch for the bronze.Nahid Kiani of Iran, who defeated Shaima Toumi of Tunisia 5:2, 0:3, and 3:2 in three previous meetings, will face Aoun.Kim Yu-jin from South Korea and Luo Zongshi from China will fight in the second semi-final in the category up to 57 kg.