Alessandro Florenzi, an Italian international with Milan, is reportedly involved in the recent Italian football betting scandal under investigation by the Turin public prosecutor’s office. Allegations of illegal sports betting have surfaced, leading to Florenzi’s impending questioning by authorities. The scandal initially involved Azzurri talents Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo from the English Premier League, along with Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli. Fagioli and Zaniolo are cooperating with authorities, denying direct involvement in betting on football matches. Zaniolo admitted occasional poker and blackjack play on illegal platforms but denies wagering on football. Both hope for leniency. The repercussions have already affected Tonali, who received a 10-month ban and must undergo therapy, highlighting the strict prohibition against players betting on sports they’re involved in.