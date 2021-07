Judoist Arbresha Rexhepi will not be able to participate in the Olympics opening ceremony, where she was expected to carry the Macedonian flag, along with taekwondo competitor Deja Georgievski.

Rexhepi is ordered into partial isolation in Japan, after a coronavirus carrier was on her flight. Still, she will continue to train and is expected to compete.

Macedonia is represented by a total of eight competitors in the Tokyo Olympics.