Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears as he left the pitch in Qatar, after Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Ronaldo was hoping to win the World Cup, and many were predicting his clash with Messi and Argentina.

But the underdogs of the tournament, Morocco, against showed their great form, beating Portugal 1:0. Portugal began without Ronaldo, as they did in their major victory against Korea, but the plan backfired this time.