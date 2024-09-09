Aryna Sabalenka was thrilled to fulfill her New York dream by winning the US Open women’s title, a victory that marked her redemption.

The Belarusian had faced one of her toughest moments when she lost last year’s final to Coco Gauff. In a tense match that could have seen a repeat of that disappointment, Sabalenka overcame her nerves to defeat Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5.

This triumph marks her second Grand Slam title of the year, following her Australian Open victory, and her third overall. Her dominance on hard courts, particularly with her powerful game, solidifies her status as the best in these conditions.

Expressing her joy, Sabalenka said: “I’m at a loss for words. There were so many times I felt close to winning the US Open, and it has always been a dream of mine. Now, to finally have this beautiful trophy means so much to me.

“I remember all the tough defeats here. The lesson is to never give up on your dream, keep working hard, and eventually, you’ll achieve it. I’m extremely proud of myself.”

For Jessica Pegula, the loss was heartbreaking. Competing for her first Grand Slam title in her home state of New York, she had the crowd behind her on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite serving for the second set, she couldn’t overcome Sabalenka’s powerful game.

It was still a strong tournament for the 30-year-old Pegula, whose father owns the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Though she has consistently come close to winning on the biggest stages, she will need time to reflect on her performance.

Pegula shared her feelings after the match: “Right now, I’m just frustrated that I lost. People are congratulating me for having an amazing tournament, but I’m like, ‘Eh, whatever.’

“Once I take some time to decompress, I’m sure I’ll appreciate it more and see the positives. But right now, I’m just annoyed.

“It’s not just losing the tournament that bothers me. It’s more about wanting to win that specific match. There are things I feel I should have done better, but I know this feeling will pass eventually.”