Muamed Sejdini plans to withdraw from the helm of the Football Federation of Macedonia. The decision will go into effect after the two games Macedonia is due to play in November, against Latvia and the Faroe Islands.

Sport1 reports that Sejdini has already submitted his resignation after he has lost trust in the FFM board. It’s expected that his deputy Lazar Rakidziev will assume the position as interim President, but with limited competences, until a new legitimate head of FFM is named.