Serbia’s men’s water polo team has once again demonstrated their dominance on the global stage, securing their third consecutive Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games on Sunday. In a thrilling final, Serbia triumphed over their fierce rivals Croatia with a 13-11 victory, solidifying their place as one of the sport’s greatest dynasties.

The match was a showcase of skill and resilience, with both teams battling fiercely from the start. Serbia’s strong defense and precise attacks gave them an early advantage, but Croatia, known for their own water polo prowess, kept the game close. The two teams exchanged goals in a tense back-and-forth, but Serbia managed to maintain a slim lead throughout most of the match.

Key players for Serbia included their captain, Filip Filipović, who delivered a standout performance with several crucial goals, and goalkeeper Branislav Mitrović, whose remarkable saves under pressure were instrumental in securing the win. The team’s depth and experience were evident as they held off a determined Croatian side, who were seeking their second Olympic gold, having last won in 2012.

This victory not only adds to Serbia’s impressive Olympic record, but it also marks their fourth gold medal in men’s water polo history, following their triumphs in 1968 (as Yugoslavia), 2016, and 2020. The win further cements Serbia’s reputation as a powerhouse in water polo, a sport deeply rooted in the country’s culture and history.

Croatia, despite the loss, put up a valiant fight and leaves Paris with the silver medal, adding to their own legacy in the sport. The final was a rematch of the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro, where Serbia also emerged victorious, and the rivalry between these two teams continues to be one of the most intense in water polo.

With this historic third consecutive gold, Serbia has once again proven their dominance and will return home as national heroes, their place in Olympic history firmly secured. The victory is a testament to the team’s skill, unity, and determination, and it sets the stage for continued success in future international competitions.

photo by MIA