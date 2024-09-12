Sergio Ramos still hasn’t signed with a club, though it’s not for lack of interest in the legendary Real Madrid captain. Instead, it appears that Ramos is unwilling to play anywhere after his time at Sevilla—not for any price, from his perspective.

Spanish media reports that one of the greatest defenders in football history turned down an offer from Botafogo. The reason cited is a financial discrepancy between the offer and Ramos’ demands.

Although the exact amount wasn’t disclosed, the 38-year-old defender has neither played nor officially retired since the end of last season, when he had a brief stint with Sevilla, the club where he started his professional career two decades ago.

Ramos truly made his mark at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu, where he played from 2005 to 2021, making 671 appearances. During that time, he scored 101 goals, provided 40 assists, and won 22 trophies, including four Champions League titles.

He also won two league titles with Paris Saint-Germain, where he played 58 matches. On the international stage, Ramos boasts two European Championship titles with the Spanish national team.