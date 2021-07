The final of the taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics was keenly watched in Skopje’s Butel district, where finalist, Dejan Georgievski, is from.

Neighbors and friends gathered in sports cafes and shops closed as Georgievski quickly advanced through the quarter and semi-finals to get to the big match. He lost the final to Russian Vladislav Larin, but the silver medal was also warmly received in Butel.