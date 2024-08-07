After the gymnast, 27, earned her fourth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she celebrated with a fresh new hairstyle.

Biles showed off her long locks in her Instagram Stories on Aug. 6, tagging her hairstylist Brenton Diallo.Diallo shared the same photo of Biles on his grid, adding another picture of the two of them together. He wrote in the caption, “What A Magical Morning! Reuniting With The GOAT! My Sis From Another Miss The Gorgeous and Incredibly Gifted @simonebiles ILY BB What An Honor It Is To Do Your Hair. We Go Back Now 8 Years Now And I Couldn’t Be More Honored To Come Slay Your Hair When You’re On Top Of The World. Ps 8 Years Woof We GROWN Grown haha ❤️ YOU!”