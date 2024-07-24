Due to tonsil irritation, Italian tennis player Yannick Siner withdrew from the Olympics. As a result, Paris was left without the top seed, and Novak Djokovic and his competitors have a “easier” route to the cup. In a social media post, Siner said that he took a tough choice after talking to doctors and that things are really hard for him right now.

I regret having to let you know that I will be unable to attend the Olympic Games in Paris. I had been training on clay for a full week when I started to feel unwell. After a few days of vacation, I went to the doctor and was told I had tonsillitis. He gave me harsh advice.