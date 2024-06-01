Skopje: Fight broke out during a minor league football match Sport 01.06.2024 / 21:05 An incident broke out during a minor league football match in Skopje’s Saraj district today. Parents of players got into a fight, panicking their children. The game was between Saraj and Fit Kid, for players aged 12. footballincidentsaraj Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.04.2024 Bulgarian media react to SDSM’s football campaign ad Sport 25.11.2023 Bitter football fan rivals from Skopje and Bitola come together to help a fan in need Sport 12.11.2023 Sevilla and Villarreal are interested in Stole Dimitrievski News Births down by 0.7 percent, most marriages registered in Cair and Lipkovo Nearly half of all Macedonians are smokers Head of the air traffic control agency resigns Clinic managers asked to reveal how many surgeres had to be postponed due to their incompetence Talat Xhaferi’s decision to remain as Prime Minister is usurpation, law professor says One REK Bitola generator back online after storm The Public Health Institute’s weekly report indicates 30 new whooping cough cases, bringing the total to 661 Arsovska, the citizens are looking for you – a hole in the fence of the bridge in Centar, Danela doesn’t blink an eye .
