Annual Wizz Air Marathon begins in Skopje Macedonia, Sport 03.10.2021 / 10:31 The 17th Wizz Air Skopje Marathon started this morning, featuring a full marathon, a half marathon, and a 5K race with hundreds of participants. Much of downtown Skopje will be closed off for car traffic until 14h.
